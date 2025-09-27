TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,355,546,000 after purchasing an additional 185,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,815,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE DE opened at $463.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.67 and its 200-day moving average is $489.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

