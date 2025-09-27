TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 23,514.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,670 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,574 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 55.1% during the first quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 95,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $11,154,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 59.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,451,052 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 918,263 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 325.1% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 40.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.62.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 5.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

