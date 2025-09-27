TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $456,341,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after purchasing an additional 913,613 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Workday by 36.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,903,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,117,000 after purchasing an additional 778,301 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 53,267.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,792,000 after buying an additional 657,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $246.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,171 shares of company stock worth $76,432,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

