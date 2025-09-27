TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $306,507,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 4,203.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,616 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Newmont by 1,502.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,692,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,778 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Newmont by 1,074.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,411,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 21,069.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $85.17 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $63.10 to $77.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,205.91. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

