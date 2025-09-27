TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 1,736 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

NYSE:PPG opened at $103.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.74.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

