TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.3% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 30,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07. The company has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.