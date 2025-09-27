Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up approximately 3.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $87,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 578.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra Research upgraded Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

Targa Resources stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.30 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average of $170.16.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

