Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Highline Wealth Partners LLC

Highline Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Westmount Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $273.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $286.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

