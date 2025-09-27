Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,373,000 after buying an additional 6,666,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after buying an additional 2,559,512 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $273.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $286.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

