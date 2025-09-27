Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $273.41 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $286.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

