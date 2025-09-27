Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $273.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $286.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

