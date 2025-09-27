StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Up 23.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) rose 23.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 434,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 584% from the average daily volume of 63,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.23.
About StrikePoint Gold
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than StrikePoint Gold
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.