Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 2,257 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF $SCHY

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 33,746 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 220,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $27.76 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

