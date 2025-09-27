Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New $36,000 Investment in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 363.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,171,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,576,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,443 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,914,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,026 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 75.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,330,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 574,182 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

Sibanye Gold Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About Sibanye Gold

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.