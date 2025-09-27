Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 512.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

