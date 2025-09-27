Steph & Co. Takes Position in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.1% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 10.5% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.85. Gentex Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

