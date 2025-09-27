Steph & Co. Invests $43,000 in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Teradyne by 189.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Teradyne by 319.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $133.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $70,020.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,885 shares in the company, valued at $12,118,905.15. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,216 shares of company stock worth $251,028 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $135.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

