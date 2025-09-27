State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $159.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65. The firm has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

