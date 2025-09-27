ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,747 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF $SPIP

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8,652.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,738,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,726 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11,131.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,269,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,851 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,379,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after acquiring an additional 596,105 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,623,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 277,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 124,205 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

