ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $15,060,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:DD opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Read Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.