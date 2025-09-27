ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $163.50 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.