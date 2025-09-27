Squire Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 7,446 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

