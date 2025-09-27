Squire Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Squire Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optima Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

