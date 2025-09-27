Squire Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 35,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

