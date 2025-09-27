Spirepoint Private Client LLC Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $48.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSCO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Further Reading

