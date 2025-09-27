Spirepoint Private Client LLC Raises Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Veralto by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in shares of Veralto by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Veralto by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. Veralto’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

