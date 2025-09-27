Spirepoint Private Client LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 210.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 527.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:IT opened at $263.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $584.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.Gartner’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

