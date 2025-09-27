Spirepoint Private Client LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,524 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,670 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 78,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 104.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

