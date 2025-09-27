Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,820,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,570 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Solventum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,288,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Solventum by 101.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,361,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Solventum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,456,000 after acquiring an additional 58,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Solventum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SOLV opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.