Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,770 ProShares Ultra Semiconductors $USD

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,680,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $98.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 2.70.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

