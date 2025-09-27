Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 206,978 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 156,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,295,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,662,000 after buying an additional 645,996 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

