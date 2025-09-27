Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sony were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Sony by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sony Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.
About Sony
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
