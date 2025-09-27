Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sony were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Sony by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

About Sony

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.