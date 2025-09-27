SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.0833.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 663.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,884,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,779 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,005,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,122,000 after buying an additional 1,178,397 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,057,000 after buying an additional 1,088,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $27.57 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.58 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

