Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) CEO Sells $483,664.00 in Stock

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) CEO Valeria Vigas Sealock sold 1,124,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $483,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 370,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,421.21. This trade represents a 75.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Valeria Vigas Sealock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sky Quarry alerts:

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Valeria Vigas Sealock sold 100,000 shares of Sky Quarry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

Sky Quarry Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYQ opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. Sky Quarry Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Quarry

Sky Quarry ( NASDAQ:SKYQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. Sky Quarry had a negative net margin of 71.27% and a negative return on equity of 147.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Quarry stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Sky Quarry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sky Quarry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Quarry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Quarry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.