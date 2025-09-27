Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 84.6% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.60.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

