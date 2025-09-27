Signaturefd LLC Purchases 15 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in ASML by 91.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $951.52 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $977.48. The company has a market capitalization of $374.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $777.78 and a 200 day moving average of $743.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

