Signaturefd LLC Acquires 69,434 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,434 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARHS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arhaus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Arhaus by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

ARHS opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.59. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $358.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.39 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Arhaus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Arhaus from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

