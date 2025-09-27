Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $565.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,349 shares of company stock valued at $21,372,994. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

