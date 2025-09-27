Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 18,428,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,781,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,821,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7,637.6% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,675,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,198.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,222,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

