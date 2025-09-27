Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 885 Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF $DXUV

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXUV. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000.

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DXUV opened at $58.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.13 million and a P/E ratio of 18.51. Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

About Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF

The Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (DXUV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXUV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

