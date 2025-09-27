Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,010 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tenon Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 125,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 310,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 62,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, Seek First Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $281,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

