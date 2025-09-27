SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 957 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,381 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24,394.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,669 shares of company stock worth $42,333,438 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $167.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.