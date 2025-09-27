Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX is Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,167 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $26.31 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.