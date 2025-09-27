Samsara Inc. $IOT Shares Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the period. Samsara accounts for about 0.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 793,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,710,842 shares of company stock worth $139,532,429. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $38.04 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -237.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.