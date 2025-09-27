Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Salesforce by 30.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Salesforce by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 114,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $243.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.85, for a total transaction of $553,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,459,730.35. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,955,745. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

