Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.4% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $205,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 512.7% during the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4,410.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
HOOD opened at $121.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $22,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,170,943.39. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681,462 shares of company stock worth $581,726,917. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.06.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.