Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.4% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $205,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 512.7% during the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4,410.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $121.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $22,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,170,943.39. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681,462 shares of company stock worth $581,726,917. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.06.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

