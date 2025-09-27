Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 256.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ringcentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ringcentral by 1,803.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ringcentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ringcentral by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ringcentral alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ringcentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $75,000.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,953.60. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 27,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $825,129.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 407,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,935.66. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,052 over the last three months. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ringcentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.90 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.

Read Our Latest Report on RNG

About Ringcentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.