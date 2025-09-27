Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 256.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ringcentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ringcentral by 1,803.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ringcentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ringcentral by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Ringcentral
In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $75,000.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,953.60. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 27,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $825,129.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 407,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,935.66. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,052 over the last three months. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ringcentral Stock Performance
Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.90 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.
About Ringcentral
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ringcentral
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.