Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 1628552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Rezolute from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rezolute Stock Up 6.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 24.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,034,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,595,000 after buying an additional 2,755,385 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth about $7,766,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 201.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,143,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 56.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,886,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,041,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 77.4% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

