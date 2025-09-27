Reviewing Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) and iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST)

iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) and Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Array Digital Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of iQSTEL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Array Digital Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iQSTEL and Array Digital Infrastructure”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQSTEL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Array Digital Infrastructure $3.77 billion 1.09 -$39.00 million ($0.30) -159.60

iQSTEL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Array Digital Infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iQSTEL and Array Digital Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iQSTEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Array Digital Infrastructure 0 1 0 0 2.00

iQSTEL currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.57%. Given iQSTEL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iQSTEL is more favorable than Array Digital Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares iQSTEL and Array Digital Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQSTEL N/A N/A N/A Array Digital Infrastructure -0.68% 1.67% 0.74%

Summary

iQSTEL beats Array Digital Infrastructure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iQSTEL

iQSTEL Inc., through its subsidiary, Etelix.com USA, LLC, provides telecom and technology solutions. It provides international long-distance voice services (ILD wholesale) for telecommunications operator; and submarine fiber optic network capacity for internet, such as 4G and 5G. The company offers voice over IP connectivity, short messages service (SMS), and international and domestic SMS termination services. It also provides infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel marketing, Internet of Things services, and blockchain and payment solutions. iQSTEL Inc. serves wholesale carrier, government, corporate, enterprise, and small and medium companies in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as PureSnax International, Inc. and changed its name to iQSTEL Inc. in August 2018. iQSTEL Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Array Digital Infrastructure

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices. In addition, the company offers various accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products; as well as offers option to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers with 5.0 million connections, including 4.4 million postpaid, 0.5 million prepaid, and 0.1 million reseller and other connections in 21 states. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as e-commerce and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

