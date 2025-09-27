Reviewing Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) & Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Touchstone Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.13 billion 4.56 $358.68 million $5.68 13.17 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $1.61 million $0.65 21.92

Analyst Recommendations

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ameris Bancorp and Touchstone Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86 Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $72.14, suggesting a potential downside of 3.53%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Touchstone Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 21.46% 9.57% 1.32% Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Touchstone Bankshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and personal credit lines. In addition, the company originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans, equipment finance loans, and small business administration loans. It operates full service domestic banking offices, and mortgage and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards; and digital banking, treasury, wealth management, and financial planning services. It has branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

